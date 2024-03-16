Houston Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones meet in Big 12 Championship

Iowa State Cyclones (26-7, 15-5 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (30-3, 17-3 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (26-7, 15-5 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (30-3, 17-3 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston takes on No. 7 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 play is 17-3, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference play. Houston leads college basketball in team defense, allowing 56.6 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Cyclones are 15-5 in Big 12 play. Iowa State averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Houston makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Iowa State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.6 points. Jamal Shead is shooting 34.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Curtis Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.