Grambling wins 65-53 against Bethune-Cookman in Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tra’Michael Moton had 26 points and top seed Grambling beat No. 5 seed Bethune-Cookman 65-53 on Friday in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Moton added six rebounds for the Tigers (19-14). Kintavious Dozier shot 4 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Jourdan Smith shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Wildcats (17-16) were led by Jakobi Heady, who posted 17 points and nine rebounds. Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. added 15 points for Bethune-Cookman. Reggie Ward Jr. finished with six points.

Grambling took the lead with 13:19 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-19 at halftime, with Moton racking up 15 points. Moton led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

