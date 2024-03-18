Georgia and Xavier play in NIT

Xavier Musketeers (16-17, 10-12 Big East) at Georgia Bulldogs (17-16, 7-13 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (16-17, 10-12 Big East) at Georgia Bulldogs (17-16, 7-13 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-13 against SEC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Georgia is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East play is 10-12. Xavier has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia averages 74.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 74.5 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.8 points. Justin Hill is shooting 43.6% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Abou Ousmane is averaging 6.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

