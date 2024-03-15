Florida Atlantic plays in AAC Tournament against the North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (18-13, 11-8 AAC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (24-7, 14-4 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (18-13, 11-8 AAC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (24-7, 14-4 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays North Texas in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls have gone 14-4 against AAC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Mean Green’s record in AAC games is 11-8. North Texas is the top team in the AAC giving up just 62.7 points per game while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Allen is averaging 7.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

