Fairfield Stags play in MAAC Tournament against the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (18-12, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (21-11, 15-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays in the MAAC Tournament against Marist.

The Stags have gone 15-6 against MAAC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Jasper Floyd paces the Stags with 5.9 boards.

The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC play is 13-8. Marist is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Fairfield averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 64.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71.0 Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 17.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaden Daughtry is averaging 5.9 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

