Duquesne meets Saint Bonaventure in A-10 Tournament

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-12, 11-9 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (22-11, 12-8 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Saint Bonaventure in the A-10 Tournament.

The Dukes are 12-8 against A-10 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Bonnies are 11-9 against A-10 teams. Saint Bonaventure ranks second in the A-10 shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Duquesne is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Drame is averaging seven points and 5.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Moses Flowers averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Chad Venning is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

