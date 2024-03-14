Crowl, Blackwell make 7 of Wisconsin’s season-high 16 3s in 87-56 win over Maryland in Big Ten

Freshman John Blackwell scored 18 points, Steven Crowl added 17 points, and the pair made seven of Wisconsin's season-high 16 3-pointers in an 87-56 rout of Maryland on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

B10 Wisconsin Maryland Basketball Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) shoots over Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr B10 Wisconsin Maryland Basketball Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr B10 Wisconsin Maryland Basketball Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl, center, looks to shoot while defended by Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) and forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr B10 Wisconsin Maryland Basketball Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) drives toward the basket as Maryland guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr B10 Wisconsin Maryland Basketball Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) handles the ball as Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr B10 Wisconsin Maryland Basketball Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) works toward the basket as Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) and guard AJ Storr (2) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Wisconsin (20-12) will play No. 4 seed Northwestern on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Badgers beat the Wildcats 71-63 on Jan. 13 in the lone regular-season meeting.

Wisconsin dominated the first half, hitting 10 3-pointers — in just 13 attempts — to build a 47-26 lead. It tied the Badgers’ second-most makes from 3-point range this season — in full-length games.

Wisconsin made its first six 3-pointers and, after a miss, Blackwell added another to make it 31-15 with nine minutes left. Blackwell made all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half and scored 14 points. AJ Storr and Crowl each added two 3-pointers, with Crowl scoring 14 points.

Crowl and Chucky Hepburn continued the hot shooting after halftime, making 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions during a 18-0 run to open the second half for a 39-point lead.

Maryland didn’t score in the second half until DeShawn Harris-Smith’s 3-pointer with 14:52 left. It was just Maryland’s third 3-pointer of the game.

Eight different Badgers made a 3-pointer — a game after the team went 5 of 24 from 3-point range in a 78-70 loss to No. 3 Purdue on Sunday.

Storr finished with 16 points for Wisconsin. The Badgers finished 16 of 25 from behind the arc and shot 52% overall.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (16-17) with 18 points. Harris-Smith added 16 and Julian Reese had 10.

Young scored 15 of Maryland’s 26 points in the first half after going 7 of 11 from the field, while the rest of his teammates were 5 of 17.

