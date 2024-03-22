Creighton and Oregon square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks (24-11, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (24-9, 14-7 Big East) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oregon Ducks (24-11, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (24-9, 14-7 Big East)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Creighton faces Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bluejays are 14-7 against Big East opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Creighton is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks are 15-8 against Pac-12 teams. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Kwame Evans Jr. averaging 4.9.

Creighton averages 80.4 points, 8.5 more per game than the 71.9 Oregon allows. Oregon scores 6.3 more points per game (75.7) than Creighton allows to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Alexander is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 16.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

