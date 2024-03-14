Collins’ 20 lead Marist past Niagara in Metro Atlantic semifinals, 65-59

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jadin Collins had 20 points in Marist’s 65-59 win against Niagara on Thursday night in…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jadin Collins had 20 points in Marist’s 65-59 win against Niagara on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

The third-seeded Red Foxes advance to Friday’s semifinal round and will face second-seed Fairfield, a 68-63 winner over Iona Wednesday.

Collins also contributed five steals for Marist (18-12). Javon Cooley scored 14 points while going 4 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds. Jackson Price had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Purple Eagles (16-16) were led by Kwane Marble II, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Niagara also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Yaw Obeng-Mensah. Harlan Obioha also had nine points.

Price scored six points in the first half and Marist went into halftime trailing 36-24. Marist trailed by 11 points in the second half but went on a 7-0 run to narrow the gap to 41-37 with 16:37 left in the half before finishing off the victory

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.