Clemson Tigers and New Mexico Lobos meet in the first round of NCAA Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (26-9, 14-8 MWC) vs. Clemson Tigers (21-11, 11-10 ACC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against New Mexico.

The Tigers’ record in ACC games is 11-10, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. Clemson is eighth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Lobos are 14-8 against MWC opponents. New Mexico leads the MWC scoring 81.7 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

Clemson makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). New Mexico averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is averaging 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jaelen House is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

