Cincinnati meets Bradley in NIT

Bradley Braves (23-11, 14-8 MVC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (21-14, 9-12 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Bradley in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bearcats are 9-12 against Big 12 opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Cincinnati is the Big 12 leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 7.6.

The Braves are 14-8 against MVC teams. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malevy Leons averaging 2.4.

Cincinnati scores 74.6 points, 7.7 more per game than the 66.9 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 6.6 more points per game (74.6) than Cincinnati gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Connor Hickman is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.