Camper puts up 19 in UTEP’s 65-63 win against Sam Houston in Conference USA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 19 points in UTEP’s 65-63 win against Sam Houston on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament.

Camper added five rebounds and three steals for the Miners (18-15). Tae Hardy scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Derick Hamilton shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Lamar Wilkerson finished with 14 points for the Bearkats (21-12). Jaden Ray added 14 points and two steals for Sam Houston. Davon Barnes also had eight points.

Camper scored nine points in the first half and UTEP went into halftime trailing 33-27. UTEP trailed by 14 points in the second half but went on a 14-1 run to narrow the gap to 47-46 with 9:01 left in the half. Camper made a 3-pointer with 5:15 remaining to put UTEP in front for good at 53-50.

