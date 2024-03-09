Brown beats Yale 84-81 in OT on last-second 3-pointer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Cooley’s 3-pointer in the final second lifted Brown to an 84-81 overtime victory over…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Cooley’s 3-pointer in the final second lifted Brown to an 84-81 overtime victory over Yale on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Kino Lilly Jr. led Brown with 26 points.

Brown’s Nana Owusu-Anane sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 73-all.

Lilly shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Bears (12-17, 8-6 Ivy League). Owusu-Anane scored 20 points and added six rebounds. AJ Lesburt Jr. had 10 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range). The Bears extended their winning streak to six games.

The Bulldogs (20-9, 11-3) were led by August Mahoney, who recorded 16 points. John Poulakidas added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Yale. Danny Wolf also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

