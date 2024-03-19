Bradley plays Loyola Chicago in NIT

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-9, 15-4 A-10) at Bradley Braves (22-11, 14-8 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-9, 15-4 A-10) at Bradley Braves (22-11, 14-8 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces Loyola Chicago in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves’ record in MVC games is 14-8, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Bradley averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Ramblers are 15-4 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Braden Norris with 4.9.

Bradley makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Loyola Chicago averages 6.4 more points per game (73.4) than Bradley gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Connor Hickman is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Des Watson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

