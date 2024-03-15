Bowling Green plays in MAC Tournament against the Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (16-16, 9-10 MAC) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (20-12, 11-8 MAC) Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (16-16, 9-10 MAC) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (20-12, 11-8 MAC)

Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays in the MAC Tournament against Kent State.

The Falcons’ record in MAC play is 11-8, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Bowling Green scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Golden Flashes’ record in MAC games is 9-10. Kent State ranks ninth in the MAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Chris Payton averaging 7.4.

Bowling Green is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Marcus Hill is shooting 41.0% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

Payton is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

