Beverly scores 17, Wichita State defeats Memphis in American Athletic Conference Tournament 71-65

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Harlond Beverly had 17 points in Wichita State’s 71-65 victory over Memphis on Thursday night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The 12th-seeded Shockers advance to play four-seed UAB in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Beverly also added six rebounds, five steals, and five blocks for the Shockers (15-18). Colby Rogers shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Bijan Cortes had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

David Jones led the Tigers (22-10) with 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for five-seed Memphis. Jahvon Quinerly also had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Dalen Ridgnal scored eight points in the first half for Wichita State, who led 35-33 at the break. Wichita State turned a two-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 44-33 lead with 16:14 left in the half. Beverly scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

