Baylor Bears play the Colgate Raiders in first round of NCAA Tournament

Colgate Raiders (25-9, 19-2 Patriot League) vs. Baylor Bears (23-10, 12-8 Big 12) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Colgate Raiders (25-9, 19-2 Patriot League) vs. Baylor Bears (23-10, 12-8 Big 12)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -14; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor faces Colgate in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are 12-8 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 80.5 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Raiders are 19-2 in Patriot League play. Colgate is ninth in college basketball allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Baylor averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 assists for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Moffatt is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.4 points. Keegan Records is shooting 62.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

