Ausar, Felton lead East Carolina past Tulsa 84-79 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ezra Ausar led East Carolina with 28 points and RJ Felton secured the victory with a layup with 34 seconds remaining as the eighth-seeded Pirates took down ninth-seeded Tulsa 84-79 on Thursday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament’s second round.

East Carolina will play top seed South Florida in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Ausar also contributed 10 rebounds for the Pirates (15-17). Felton shot 6 of 18 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line to add 19 points. Brandon Johnson shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Hurricane (16-15) were led by PJ Haggerty, who posted 29 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Jared Garcia added 11 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa. Cobe Williams finished with 11 points, two steals and two blocks.

East Carolina went into halftime ahead of Tulsa 41-36.

