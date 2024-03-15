Arizona plays in Pac-12 Tournament against the Oregon

Oregon Ducks (21-11, 13-8 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (25-7, 16-5 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (21-11, 13-8 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (25-7, 16-5 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Arizona plays Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-5 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Arizona is second in college basketball with 18.7 assists per game led by Pelle Larsson averaging 3.6.

The Ducks’ record in Pac-12 games is 13-8. Oregon is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by N’Faly Dante averaging 12.1.

Arizona’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 75.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.4 Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Larsson is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Ducks. Dante is averaging 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 88.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

