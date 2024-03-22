Alabama Crimson Tide play the Charleston (SC) Cougars in first round of NCAA Tournament

Charleston (SC) Cougars (27-7, 18-3 CAA) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (21-11, 13-6 SEC) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (27-7, 18-3 CAA) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (21-11, 13-6 SEC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -9.5; over/under is 173

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama squares off against Charleston (SC) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-6 against SEC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Alabama has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 18-3 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) ranks 153rd in college basketball averaging 10.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.5% from deep. Reyne Smith leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

Alabama averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 80.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 81.1 Alabama allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 21.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

Smith is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Frankie Policelli is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 92.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.0 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

