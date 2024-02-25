Rutgers hosts Maryland after Young’s 20-point showing

Maryland Terrapins (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -2; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Jahmir Young scored 20 points in Maryland’s 74-70 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 11-3 in home games. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Terrapins are 6-10 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is the best team in the Big Ten allowing just 65.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Rutgers averages 66.9 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 65.0 Maryland allows. Maryland has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Derek Simpson is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

