Ralph puts up 22 in Pacific’s 65-59 victory against Loyola Marymount

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph scored 22 points as Pacific beat Loyola Marymount 65-59 on Wednesday night.

Ralph added seven rebounds for the Tigers (17-10, 8-6 West Coast Conference). TJ Wainwright had 10 points and seven rebounds while going 5 of 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range). Jaion Pitt shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Lions (13-14, 4-10) were led by Jan Vide, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds. Loyola Marymount also got 17 points from Myron Amey Jr. Rodney Brown Jr. had 11 points.

Wainwright scored six points in the first half and Pacific went into halftime trailing 31-25. Ralph’s 16-point second half helped Pacific finish off the six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

