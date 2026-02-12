Hall’s 23 lead New Mexico past Grand Canyon 70-64

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Hall scored 23 points as New Mexico beat Grand Canyon 70-64 on Wednesday night. Hall had…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Hall scored 23 points as New Mexico beat Grand Canyon 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Hall had three steals for the Lobos (19-6, 10-4 Mountain West Conference). Tomislav Buljan added 12 points and nine rebounds while shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Antonio Chol had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Antelopes (15-9, 8-5) were led by Makaih Williams, who posted 20 points. Grand Canyon also got 16 points, six rebounds and three steals from Jaden Henley. Brian Moore Jr. finished with 16 points.

New Mexico went into the half ahead of Grand Canyon 40-27. Hall scored 12 points in the half. Hall scored 11 second-half points and New Mexico secured the victory after a second half that featured six lead changes and was tied two times.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

