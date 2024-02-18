Fields scores 26 with seven 3-pointers in Fairfield’s 94-80 victory over Mount St. Mary’s

Caleb Fields scored 26 points in Fairfield's 94-80 victory against Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 26 points in Fairfield’s 94-80 victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Fields was 9 of 13 shooting, including 7-for-10 on 3-pointers, for the Stags (16-10, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brycen Goodine hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Jasper Floyd had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Stags made 18 of 36 3-pointers.

Deshayne Montgomery finished with 25 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for the Mountaineers (11-15, 7-8). Josh Reaves added 17 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

