Beekman scores 17 and Virginia eases past shorthanded Morgan State 79-44

Reece Beekman had 17 points and seven assists as Virginia beat shorthanded Morgan State 79-44 on Wednesday night.

Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(AP/Brandon Dill) Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(AP/Brandon Dill) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman had 17 points and seven assists as Virginia beat shorthanded Morgan State 79-44 on Wednesday night.

Beekman had 11 points and five assists in the first half to help build a 43-16 lead. The Cavaliers opened on a 14-5 run as Morgan State went 2 of 9 from the field in the first seven minutes. The Bears finished the half making just 6 of 23 (26%) with nine turnovers. Virginia made 18 field goals, five coming from distance.

Virginia led by at least 19 points the entire second half.

Jacob Groves, Andrew Rohde and Leon Bond III each scored 10 points for Virginia (10-2). Ryan Dunn had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Rob Lawson scored 14 points and Kamron Hobbs added 13 for Morgan State (4-11). The Bears were without starters Wynston Tabbs, averaging 16.4 points per game, and Will Thomas, 10.1 ppg.

Morgan State was held to 34% shooting from the field with 19 turnovers. The Cavaliers entered ranked second nationally in scoring defense (55.3 ppg), fourth in turnovers per game (8.9) and sixth in field goal percentage defense (36.9).

Virginia is 5-0 in the series, while limiting the Bears to 48 or fewer points in the past three contests — including 45 in the last meeting on Dec. 3, 2018.

UP NEXT

Morgan State plays at NJIT on Sunday.

Virginia, which concluded its nonconference portion of the schedule, returns to ACC action at Notre Dame on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.