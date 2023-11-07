Hokies crank up defense, beat Coppin State 100-55

Sean Pedulla had 15 points and 10 assists, Lynn Kidd had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat Coppin State 100-55 in the season opener for both on Monday night.

Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(AP/Michael Caterina) Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(AP/Michael Caterina) BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla had 15 points and 10 assists, Lynn Kidd had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat Coppin State 100-55 in the season opener for both on Monday night.

The Hokies also got 13 points from Hunter Cattoor and 12 each from Tyler Nickel and Brandon Rechsteiner in shooting 52% from the floor and making 13 3s. They also outscored the visitors 30-4 off turnovers and outrebounded them 43-22.

The Eagles were led by Preist Ryan and Justin Winston with 12 points each and Toto Fagbenle with 10.

The Hokies led 45-19 at the intermission and never let up, leading by as many as 47 in the final minute. In all, 11 Hokies played and all of them scored.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.