Women’s March Madness: Maryland wins big, Virginia Tech also advances

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 17, 2023, 7:25 PM

Maryland guard Faith Masonius, center, reacts next to Holy Cross guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy, right, and forward Janelle Allen (10) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) reacts after she made a basket in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Holy Cross, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese yells in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Holy Cross, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
As March Madness gets underway for the women’s side, the University of Maryland Terrapins came up victorious in dominating fashion.

Later Friday, the No. 1 Virginia Tech University Hokies notched a win over Chattanooga.

Here is what you need to know about all the D.C.-area teams on day one of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Maryland

Greenville 1 Bracket: No. 2 Maryland defeats No. 15 Holy Cross, 93-61

It was a blowout for the Maryland Terrapins as they defeated Holy Cross 93-61. They scored the game’s first 14 points of the game in a contest where they led wire-to-wire.

Five players scored double digit points led by two transfer players — Brinae Alexander with 18 points and Abby Meyers with 16 points. Diamond Miller and Shyann Sellers added 13 points apiece.

As a team, the Terrapins shot 52% from the field while forcing the Crusaders — who won the Patriot League championship to make the dance for the first time since 2007 — into 24 turnovers.

They advanced to the second round in the Greenville 1 Region, where they will play seventh-seeded Arizona on Saturday.

The Terrapins victory comes a day after the men’s team opened up the tournament with a win over West Virginia.

Read more on Maryland’s victory here.

Virginia Tech

Seattle 3 Bracket: No. 1 Virginia Tech defeats vs. No. 16 Chattanooga, 58-33

Later, Friday, the Virginia Tech Hokies defeated Chattanooga 58-33 to advance to the second round of the tournament.

The Hokies came into the dance averaging 72.5 points a game for the season. They are led by senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who’s averaging 18.6 points and 10.5 rebounds a contest, and dropped 12 points and 14 rebounds. She has a supporting cast of Georgia Amoore and Taylor Soule that will help Kitley carry the load for the Hokies.

The Hokies led by one late in the first quarter, but used a 17-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to pull away. Amoore scored eight points in that run.

WTOP’s Dave Preston and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tadiwos Abedje

