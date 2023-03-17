Women’s March Madness: Maryland wins big, Virginia Tech also advances

As March Madness gets underway for the women's side, the University of Maryland Terrapins came up victorious in dominating fashion while Virginia Tech begins its run in the dance.

Maryland guard Faith Masonius, center, reacts next to Holy Cross guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy, right, and forward Janelle Allen (10) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) reacts after she made a basket in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Holy Cross, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Maryland head coach Brenda Frese yells in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Holy Cross, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Later Friday, the No. 1 Virginia Tech University Hokies notched a win over Chattanooga.

Here is what you need to know about all the D.C.-area teams on day one of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Maryland

Greenville 1 Bracket: No. 2 Maryland defeats No. 15 Holy Cross, 93-61

It was a blowout for the Maryland Terrapins as they defeated Holy Cross 93-61. They scored the game’s first 14 points of the game in a contest where they led wire-to-wire.

Five players scored double digit points led by two transfer players — Brinae Alexander with 18 points and Abby Meyers with 16 points. Diamond Miller and Shyann Sellers added 13 points apiece.

As a team, the Terrapins shot 52% from the field while forcing the Crusaders — who won the Patriot League championship to make the dance for the first time since 2007 — into 24 turnovers.

They advanced to the second round in the Greenville 1 Region, where they will play seventh-seeded Arizona on Saturday.

The Terrapins victory comes a day after the men’s team opened up the tournament with a win over West Virginia.

Virginia Tech

Seattle 3 Bracket: No. 1 Virginia Tech defeats vs. No. 16 Chattanooga, 58-33

Later, Friday, the Virginia Tech Hokies defeated Chattanooga 58-33 to advance to the second round of the tournament.

The Hokies came into the dance averaging 72.5 points a game for the season. They are led by senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who’s averaging 18.6 points and 10.5 rebounds a contest, and dropped 12 points and 14 rebounds. She has a supporting cast of Georgia Amoore and Taylor Soule that will help Kitley carry the load for the Hokies.

The Hokies led by one late in the first quarter, but used a 17-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to pull away. Amoore scored eight points in that run.

WTOP’s Dave Preston and the Associated Press contributed to this report.