James Madison wins 81-79 in OT over Georgia State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored seven of his season-high 26 points in overtime to help James Madison defeat…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored seven of his season-high 26 points in overtime to help James Madison defeat Georgia State 81-79 on Thursday night.

Davis had five steals for the Dukes (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference). Justin McBride added 22 points and nine rebounds while going 10 of 18 from the floor. Gabe Newhof had 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.

Jelani Hamilton finished with 28 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-17, 6-7). Georgia State also got 20 points, five assists and two steals from Micah Tucker.

Tucker scored the final four points of regulation to tie it at 70-all.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.