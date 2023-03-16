March Madness: Maryland wins; Virginia, Howard fall in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

As March Madness gets underway, the University of Maryland Terrapins came up victorious while the University of Virginia and Howard University are eliminated from the tournament.

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shots as Maryland forward Patrick Emilien (15) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP Photo/Butch Dill Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) dribbles past West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) battles with Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) and guard Kihei Clark (0) for a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP Photo/Chris O’Meara Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) is fouled by Furman forward Jalen Slawson, rear, while going up for a shot during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

As March Madness gets underway, the University of Maryland Terrapins came up victorious while the University of Virginia suffered a heartbreaking upset.

Meanwhile, D.C.’s Howard University, making its first appearance in the tournament since 1992, gave a valiant effort against the Kansas, but was overmatched by the defending national champions.

University of Maryland

South Bracket: No. 8 Maryland defeats No. 9 West Virginia 67-65

After a rocky start in their first appearance in the dance after missing it last year, the Maryland Terrapins found a way to pull away from the West Virginia in a thriller 67-65. It was the team’s largest comeback win of the season as they trailed by as many as 13 points.

Julian Reese led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds. Hakim Hart had 15 points, including a steal and dunk that put the Terps ahead to stay with 3:44 left.

It was the seventh meeting between the two schools since 1987 and they did not disappoint. It was impressive for a Terrapins team that won 11 Big Ten games this season.

In the second round, they’ll be likely facing no. 1 Alabama — one of the favorites to win the title.

University of Virginia

South Bracket: No. 4 Virginia loses to No. 13 Furman 68-67

The Virginia Cavaliers were upset by Furman University — who is in the tournament for the first time in 43 years — 68-67 in an exciting one. JP Pegues hit the game-winning three with 2.2 seconds left for the Paladins to win their first tournament game since 1974, knocking UVA out of the dance in the process.

What made it more heartbreaking for the Cavaliers was that they led by as many as 10 points in the first half and 12 points in the second half while shooting 2-12 from three. Ironically, it was the five-year anniversary of their shocking loss to UMBC.

The Cavaliers will not get a chance to win their second championship in school history this year. On the other hand, the Paladins will take on the winner of the San Diego State-College of Charleston game on Saturday.

Howard University

West Bracket: No. 16 Howard falls to No. 1 Kansas 96-68

The Howard Bison, in their first NCAA tournament for the first time since 1992, was no match for the defending champions as they fell 96-68 to Kansas.

They had beaten Norfolk State 65-64 to win the MEAC Championship Game.

However, members of the historically Black university’s team will have their work cut out for them as they’ll face the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks.

If they somehow find a way to shock the world and beat Kansas, they’ll be the second no. 16 seed (UMBC defeated UVA to 2018) to beat a no. 1 seed, since the tournament was expanded to 64 schools in 1985.

WTOP’s Dave Preston contributed to this report.