Jackson scores 22, Fairleigh Dickinson takes down Saint Francis 66-59

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Taeshaud Jackson scored 22 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Saint Francis 66-59 on Thursday night.

Jackson also contributed 12 rebounds for the Knights (10-16, 7-6 Northeast Conference). Joey Niesman scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Chris Moncrief finished with 14 points for the Red Flash (6-19, 4-8). Gestin Liberis added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Saint Francis. Skylar Wicks finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

