Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Wisconsin takes on Dayton…

Wisconsin takes on Dayton in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dayton Flyers (3-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the Dayton Flyers at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Badgers averaged 11.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

Dayton went 24-11 overall with a 10-7 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Flyers averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up