Wisconsin takes on Dayton in Nassau, Bahamas

Dayton Flyers (3-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the Dayton Flyers at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Badgers averaged 11.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

Dayton went 24-11 overall with a 10-7 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Flyers averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

