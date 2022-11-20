HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
UNLV puts home win streak on the line against Southern Illinois

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Southern Illinois looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

UNLV finished 18-14 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

Southern Illinois went 16-15 overall last season while going 4-8 on the road. The Salukis averaged 64.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

