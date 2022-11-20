UNLV puts home win streak on the line against Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Southern Illinois…

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Southern Illinois looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

UNLV finished 18-14 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

Southern Illinois went 16-15 overall last season while going 4-8 on the road. The Salukis averaged 64.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.4 last season.

