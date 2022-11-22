Southern Indiana visits Saint Bonaventure after Banks’ 34-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-2) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-2) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -7; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Daryl Banks III scored 34 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 81-68 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Saint Bonaventure finished 23-10 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bonnies averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana did not compete in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

