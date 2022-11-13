ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Shabazz scores 21, San…

Shabazz scores 21, San Francisco defeats UC Merced 88-71

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz’s 21 points helped San Francisco defeat UC Merced 88-71 on Sunday night.

Shabazz also contributed four steals for the Dons (3-0). Volodymyr Markovetskyy scored 20 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Josh Kunen shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Mason Westlake, who finished with 20 points and five assists. UC Merced also got 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks from Kingsley Obiorah. Tiler Fears finished with nine points.

San Francisco next plays Wednesday against Fresno State on the road and UC Merced will visit Sacramento State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up