Ognacevic and Lipscomb host Navy

Navy Midshipmen (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Navy Midshipmen after Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 72-66 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bisons have gone 3-0 in home games. Lipscomb scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 on the road. Navy is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is shooting 63.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bisons. Trae Benham is averaging 9.8 points for Lipscomb.

Tyler Nelson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 10.7 points for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

