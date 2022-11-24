No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers take on the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (4-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers…

USC Trojans (4-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers square off against the USC Trojans in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tennessee went 27-8 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 18.0 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second chance points and 23.2 bench points last season.

USC finished 26-8 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 66.0 points per game and shoot 39.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.