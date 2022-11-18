Krikke leads Valparaiso against Incarnate Word after 27-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-2) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Incarnate…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Ben Krikke scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 87-74 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

Valparaiso finished 8-8 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Beacons averaged 12.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Incarnate Word finished 3-11 in Southland play and 1-11 on the road last season. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 76.4 points per game and shoot 49.9% from the field last season.

