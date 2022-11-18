RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Krikke leads Valparaiso against Incarnate Word after 27-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Ben Krikke scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 87-74 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

Valparaiso finished 8-8 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Beacons averaged 12.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Incarnate Word finished 3-11 in Southland play and 1-11 on the road last season. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 76.4 points per game and shoot 49.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

