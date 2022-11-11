Dunn hits late FTs, Temple beats No. 16 Villanova 68-64

Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws as Temple…

Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws as Temple beat No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Friday night, sending the Owls’ fans into two court-storming frenzies.

Dunn sank the first free throw for a 65-64 lead and Villanova called timeout to ice the sophomore guard. Temple security guards lined the court in anticipation of the mayhem ahead — and Dunn hit the second one. Temple’s Zach Hicks intercepted the in-bound pass and hundreds of fans instantly swarmed the court.

The court was cleared because a foul was called on Villanova’s Eric Dixon, sending Hicks to the free-throw line with 0.2 on the clock. He made both and Villanova called one final timeout. Temple players high-fived impatient fans and when the game finally ended and it was Temple Court Storm, Take 2!

Dunn led the Owls (1-1) with 22 points and Khalif Battle had 21 as Temple coach Aaron McKie earned his signature win in his four seasons on the bench.

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (1-1) with 19 points and Dixon had 18.

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 102, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 86

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to lead No. 1 North Carolina.

The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops.

The Tar Heels (2-0) had to outscore the Cougars (1-1) after trailing 50-43 at halftime — and needed to establish Bacot in the paint as a physical and rugged presence to get that going.

Bacot went 10 for 12 from the field after the break to go with six rebounds, while Caleb Love added 25 points. With Bacot rolling, the Tar Heels made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%.

Dalton Bolon scored 14 of his 16 points before halftime for the College of Charleston.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station.

Timme made an inside shot with 2:24 left for a 63-61 lead, Gonzaga’s first since early in the game. The Zags scored just one more point, when Timme made the second of two free throws with 1:51 left.

Julian Strawther had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nolan Hickman scored 10 for Gonzaga (2-0).

Michigan State big man Mady Sissoko scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half but committed his third foul early in the second half and didn’t have much of an impact the rest of the way.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, SAINT JOSEPH’S 55

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jarace Walker scored 23 points, and No. 3 Houston overcame a slippery floor to rout Saint Joseph’s in the Veterans Classic.

J’Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail this season.

Houston’s biggest obstacle was the slick floor conditions that emerged in the first half and eventually forced a brief delay in the second half. At nearly every stoppage of play after the break, team managers, security personnel and ball boys were tasked with wiping the floor in several locations.

Erik Reynolds II scored a team-high 17 points for Saint Joseph’s (0-1), which lost in coach Billy Lange’s first game at Alumni Hall since concluding a seven-season stint at Navy in 2011.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, DUQUESNE 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, CJ Fredrick added 14 and No. 4 Kentucky ran away from Duquesne.

The Wildcats (2-0) played their second consecutive game without Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s consensus national player of the year, who’s recovering from a procedure on his right knee last month. Daimion Collins also missed his second consecutive game because of the recent death of his father in Texas.

The Wildcats welcomed back point guard Sahvir Wheeler from a right leg injury, and the senior had 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, all of which helped Kentucky’s fast pace.

Jimmy Clark III scored 11 points and Austin Rotroff had eight for Duquesne (1-1).

NO. 7 DUKE 84, SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 38

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in two games as No. 7 Duke blew out South Carolina Upstate.

Mark Mitchell’s 13 points and Jacob Grandison’s 12 points also gave the Blue Devils a lift, while Ryan Young contributed 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 10. Mitchell is a freshman, while Grandison and Young are graduate transfers.

Duke center Dereck Lively II, the highest-rated recruit nationally in the freshman class, made his collegiate debut by coming off the bench. He had been out since a calf injury sustained in a preseason practice. He flushed dunks for his only two baskets, providing the tying and go-ahead points after Duke’s ragged opening stretch.

Justin Bailey scored 13 points for SC Upstate (1-1).

NO. 10 ARKANSAS 74, FORDHAM 48

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored a game-high 15 points to lead No. 10 Arkansas.

Jordan Walsh added 12 and Anthony Black had 10 for the Razorbacks (2-0), who took control with a 26-4 run in the middle of the first half.

Arkansas scored 30 points off 30 Fordham (1-1) turnovers. The 30 takeaways were the most turnovers the team had forced since 2004 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Darius Quisenberry scored 10 points for Fordham.

NO. 24 DAYTON 74, SMU 62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mustapha Amzil and DaRon Holmes II each scored 20 points, and No. 24 Dayton pulled away late.

Kobe Elvis and Mike Sharavjamts each scored 10 points, and Toumani Camara had 18 rebounds as Dayton (2-0) took down the Mustangs for the first time in three seasons.

Zach Nutall had 20 points and Samuell Williamson added 14 for SMU (1-1), which shot 34% after hitting 50% of its shots in a win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday night.

