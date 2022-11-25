Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Home » College Basketball » California Golden Bears square…

California Golden Bears square off against the TCU Horned Frogs

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) vs. California Golden Bears (0-5)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -13; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears will face the TCU Horned Frogs at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

Cal went 12-20 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Golden Bears averaged 63.0 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 9.2 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

TCU went 21-13 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Horned Frogs averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second chance points and 17.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up