California Golden Bears square off against the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) vs. California Golden Bears (0-5)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -13; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears will face the TCU Horned Frogs at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

Cal went 12-20 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Golden Bears averaged 63.0 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 9.2 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

TCU went 21-13 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Horned Frogs averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second chance points and 17.6 bench points last season.

