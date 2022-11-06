Boston University begins season at home against Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies at Boston University Terriers Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -1.5; over/under is 135…

Northeastern Huskies at Boston University Terriers

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers start the season at home against the Northeastern Huskies.

Boston University went 22-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terriers averaged 70.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

Northeastern finished 0-12 on the road and 9-22 overall last season. The Huskies averaged 11.4 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.