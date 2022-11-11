ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Bellarmine visits Morehead State…

Bellarmine visits Morehead State after Tipton’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bellarmine Knights (1-0) at Morehead State Eagles (1-1)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the Morehead State Eagles after Garrett Tipton scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 67-66 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

Morehead State went 12-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Eagles averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

Bellarmine finished 8-8 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Knights averaged 5.6 steals, 1.7 blocks and 8.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up