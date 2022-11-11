Bellarmine visits Morehead State after Tipton’s 21-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (1-0) at Morehead State Eagles (1-1) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the Morehead…

Bellarmine Knights (1-0) at Morehead State Eagles (1-1)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the Morehead State Eagles after Garrett Tipton scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 67-66 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

Morehead State went 12-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Eagles averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

Bellarmine finished 8-8 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Knights averaged 5.6 steals, 1.7 blocks and 8.8 turnovers per game last season.

