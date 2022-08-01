ETSU AD resigns, women’s coach fired for Title IX complaints

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State athletic director Scott Carter resigned Monday, while the Bucs announced they plan…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State athletic director Scott Carter resigned Monday, while the Bucs announced they plan to fire women’s basketball coach Simon Harris over Title IX complaints in his lone season.

Harris was suspended Monday with pay until his firing becomes official Aug. 15.

Four members of the team filed a Title IX complaint this spring alleging discrimination and unfair treatment, prompting an immediate investigation by East Tennessee State’s office of compliance. A final report was given to former members of the team Monday morning.

“The findings outlined in the report have caused me serious concern, as it paints a picture of unconscionable behavior by coach Harris that is in direct contradiction to the institution’s mission and values,” ETSU President Brian Noland said. “The report details multiple ethical and policy violations and raises questions regarding potential failures to comply with NCAA rules.”

Noland said he has ordered an investigation into whether NCAA rules were violated. An interim coach will be named.

Harris, who went 6-22 in his brief tenure as head coach, can appeal. Harris has been ordered not to interact with any current or prospective players or anyone else in the athletic department. Harris was an assistant at Ohio State before being hired by ETSU. He was an assistant coach at North Carolina State between 2018 and 2020 and spent seven years at Dayton.

Carter had been at East Tennessee State since 2013 before being named athletic director in 2017. Richard “Doc” Sander, the man Carter replaced, will serve as interim athletic director until a replacement is named.

