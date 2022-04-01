Kansas and Villanova square off in the Final 4

Villanova Wildcats (30-7, 16-4 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (32-6, 14-4 Big 12) New Orleans; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Villanova Wildcats (30-7, 16-4 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (32-6, 14-4 Big 12)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-4 against Big 12 teams. Kansas is eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Wildcats are 16-4 in Big East play. Villanova leads the Big East shooting 35.7% from deep. Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats shooting 51.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 18.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Collin Gillespie is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jermaine Samuels is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 63.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.