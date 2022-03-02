CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Richmond leads Seton Hall…

Richmond leads Seton Hall past Georgetown 73-68

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had 12 points and 10 assists to lead Seton Hall to a 73-68 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

The Hoyas lost for a school-record 19th straight time. The loss came hours after Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing was given a statement of support earlier Wednesday from athletic director Lee Reed.

Jared Rhoden had 16 points for Seton Hall (19-9, 10-8 Big East Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jamir Harris added 12 points. Myles Cale had 11 points.

Kaiden Rice had 17 points for the Hoyas (6-23, 0-18), who have now lost 19 straight games. Collin Holloway added 16 points. Dante Harris had 12 points and six assists.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas this season. Seton Hall defeated Georgetown 70-63 on Feb. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

MSPB can chip away case backlog ‘almost immediately,’ having regained first quorum in 5 years

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up