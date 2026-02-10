AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 5 Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 14 of the season: Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 14 of the season:

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

The sophomore guard scored 37 points to go with four steals and four assists to help Vanderbilt edge then-No. 16 Kentucky 84-83. It was her second straight 30-plus point game and the NCAA-leading seventh time she’s had over 30 points this season. She shot 52% from the field and hit six 3-pointers.

Runner-up

Shay Ciezki, Indiana. The senior guard averaged 30 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to go along with three steals in wins over Wisconsin and Purdue. She shot 63.2% in the win over the Badgers with three 3-pointers. In the win over Purdue, she led Indiana with 29 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Her team-high eight assists left her just shy of a triple-double.

Honorable mention

Toby Fournier, No. 11 Duke; Azzi Fudd, No. 1 UConn; Kiki Rice, No. 2 UCLA.

Keep an eye on

Davidson senior forward Charlise Dunn averaged 24.5 points, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks to go along with eight rebounds in two games last week. Dunn got the Wildcats back into the win column with a 31-point performance at home against George Washington. She also led the team at St. Bonaventure with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

