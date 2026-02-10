St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor is named the AP men’s college basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 14 of the season: Zuby Ejiofor,…

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 14 of the season:

Zuby Ejiofor, No. 17 St. John’s

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound senior came up huge in a marquee matchup with then-No. 3 UConn and flirted with a triple-double. Ejiofor finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in Friday’s 81-72 victory over UConn at New York’s Madison Square Garden, ending the Huskies’ 18-game winning streak. Earlier in the week, he had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block in a win at DePaul. Those performances helped St. John’s enter this week with a nine-game winning streak.

Runner-up

Quadir Copeland, N.C. State. The 6-6 senior began last week with seven points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists with zero turnovers in 33 minutes of a road win at SMU. That marked the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference player had 16 assists with zero turnovers since 1997 and the first in Division I since 2019. He followed with a season-high 21 points, 10 assists and five steals in a weekend home win against Virginia Tech. Copeland entered the week ranked eighth in Division I in assists (7.0).

Honorable mention

Otega Oweh, No. 25 Kentucky; Ebuka Okorie, Stanford.

Keep an eye on

Dylan Andrews, Boise State. The 6-3 senior erupted with two big outputs in high-scoring wins to be named Mountain West Conference player of the week. Andrews had 25 points and six assists in a 91-87 overtime win against Nevada. He followed with 33 points and four assists in Saturday’s win at New Mexico. Andrews made 16 of 26 shots (.615), 7 of 15 3-pointers (.467) and 19 of 20 free throws (.950) for the two games while committing just three turnovers in 70 minutes of game action. Andrews is averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

