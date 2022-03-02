Georgetown athletic director committed to Patrick Ewing for 2022-23

Georgetown University’s athletic director Lee Reed released a statement on Wednesday concerning the status of head men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing. Reed and the Hoyas are committed to keeping Ewing around.

“In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year,” the statement read.

The announcement comes on the heels of a historic losing streak for Georgetown. With an 86-77 loss to No. 21 UConn on Sunday, Georgetown sunk to its 18th straight loss which is a new program record. The Hoyas now sit at 6-22 on the season and will finish in last place in the Big East for the first time ever, having not won a conference game yet this year.

Ewing is in the midst of his fifth season as Georgetown’s head coach. He has a 68-81 record during that span and has led the Hoyas to a winning season one time. Ewing is a D.C. legend, though, leading Georgetown to their only national championship in 1984 as the best player on John Thompson II’s squad. He went on to have a magical NBA career after being selected first overall by the New York Knicks.

“Of course, I want to be back here,” Ewing said after the loss to Connecticut. “But in this position and this job, whatever happens will happen. I’m hoping that I’ll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill.”

So, it looks as though Ewing will stick around in the nation’s capital, at least through the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas will finish this campaign out with games against Seton Hall and Xavier.