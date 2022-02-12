Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach will not return to program

Maryland athletics said Friday assistant basketball coach Bruce Shingler will not return to the program.

According to the release, Shingler will be paid for the remainder of his contract, which expires on April 30.

Shingler, 40, was in his first season as part of the Terrapins’ staff when information about his October arrest became public. He faced two soliciting of prostitution charges. He was suspended for 30 days for “a violation of his employment agreement” on Jan. 14.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that the charges were dropped in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. Shingler’s charges no longer appear on Maryland’s case search database.

He originally had a trial date scheduled for Feb. 28 in Maryland District Court.

Shingler spent the last five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina before arriving at College Park. He also spent time working as an assistant at Towson and Morgan State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.