OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Maryland men's basketball assistant…

Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach will not return to program

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

February 12, 2022, 12:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Maryland’s Bruce Shingler signals from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Maryland athletics said Friday assistant basketball coach Bruce Shingler will not return to the program. 

According to the release, Shingler will be paid for the remainder of his contract, which expires on April 30.

Shingler, 40, was in his first season as part of the Terrapins’ staff when information about his October arrest became public. He faced two soliciting of prostitution charges. He was suspended for 30 days for “a violation of his employment agreement” on Jan. 14.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that the charges were dropped in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. Shingler’s charges no longer appear on Maryland’s case search database.

He originally had a trial date scheduled for Feb. 28 in Maryland District Court.

Shingler spent the last five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina before arriving at College Park. He also spent time working as an assistant at Towson and Morgan State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up