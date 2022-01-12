Minnesota visits No. 10 Michigan State after Christie’s 21-point performance

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -11.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Michigan State takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Max Christie scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 79-67 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans are 7-0 on their home court. Michigan State has an 11-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Gophers are 1-3 in Big Ten play. Minnesota averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last meeting on Dec. 9. Tyson Walker scored 15 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Bingham is averaging 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Spartans. Gabe Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Jamison Battle is scoring 18.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 9.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

