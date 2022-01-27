CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors host conference foe Belmont

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Belmont Bruins (14-5, 5-2 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (5-10, 1-4 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors host Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins in OVC play.

The Governors have gone 2-2 at home. Austin Peay is ninth in the OVC with 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 1.7.

The Bruins have gone 5-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont is second in the OVC scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

The Governors and Bruins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutchins-Everett is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Grayson Murphy is averaging 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bruins. Sheppard is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

